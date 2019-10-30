Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ephrem Church
5400 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilma Conigliaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilma Conigliaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilma Conigliaro Obituary
Ilma Conigliaro, of Bensalem passed away Monday Oct. 28, 2019 at Jefferson Aria Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.

Born in Lajas Puerto Rico, and a resident of Bensalem for the past 45 years. She was a homemaker and worked as a hairdresser for many years.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Vito Conigliaro, two children; Fred McMullen Jr., Sherrie McMullen, and three step-children; Josephine Smith, (the late John), Donna Lawson (James) and Amelia Conigliaro (Michael).

Sister of eight siblings and their spouses. Ilma is also survived by her beloved goddaughter, Julie Montalvo (Michael) and her granddaughter Addison Olivia, whom she adored, seven stepgrandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now