Ilma Conigliaro, of Bensalem passed away Monday Oct. 28, 2019 at Jefferson Aria Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.
Born in Lajas Puerto Rico, and a resident of Bensalem for the past 45 years. She was a homemaker and worked as a hairdresser for many years.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Vito Conigliaro, two children; Fred McMullen Jr., Sherrie McMullen, and three step-children; Josephine Smith, (the late John), Donna Lawson (James) and Amelia Conigliaro (Michael).
Sister of eight siblings and their spouses. Ilma is also survived by her beloved goddaughter, Julie Montalvo (Michael) and her granddaughter Addison Olivia, whom she adored, seven stepgrandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery.
Tomlinson Funeral Home
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2019