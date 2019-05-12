|
|
Ines Saez Montero passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.
Born in Naranjito, Puerto Rico, she had been a Bristol resident for the past 65 years. She and her late husband were the owners of BM Sno-Cones in Bristol for 25 years. Mrs. Montero loved to cook and bake, and her empanadas were her specialty. Known as Mom Montero, she will be remembered as a very generous person, who touched the lives of many people, both young and old.
Wife of the late Bienvenido Montero, she will be sadly missed by her children, Edward Montero (Cathy), Nydia Mulligan (Bob), Judy Cordisco (Donny), Elsa Long and Joseph Montero (Erika), and her loving grandchildren. One of 15 children, she is survived by two brothers, Antonio and Natividad Saez, along with many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Mark Church. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019