1/
Irene E. Klimaszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Our Lord called our beloved mother, wife, and friend, Irene E. Klimaszewski, to be by His side. Irene was in hospice at Crestview Center Nursing Home in Langhorne, Pa. 

Irene hailed from the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, Pa. She was joined in Holy Matrimony on July 7, 1951 to the love of her life, Stanley V. Klimaszewski. Their union produced four children, Helen (George), Stanley (the late Karen), Deborah, and Donna (David).  Irene and Stan shared 69 loving years together.

Irene's favorite things were being with Stan and her family. Mom and dad were inseparable. Irene had many hobbies, but her home and yard gave her much pleasure, especially her rose bushes. Mom wore many hats for our family - wife, mother, banker, accountant, seamstress, babysitter, avid cook and baker. Besides her beautiful smile, she had a beautiful heart that never stopped giving.

Irene was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Croydon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers, three sisters, her grandson, David, and her daughter-in-law, Karen. Irene was blessed with seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, and she has one living brother, Frank Schaffer.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where her funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved