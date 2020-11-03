On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Our Lord called our beloved mother, wife, and friend, Irene E. Klimaszewski, to be by His side. Irene was in hospice at Crestview Center Nursing Home in Langhorne, Pa.Irene hailed from the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, Pa. She was joined in Holy Matrimony on July 7, 1951 to the love of her life, Stanley V. Klimaszewski. Their union produced four children, Helen (George), Stanley (the late Karen), Deborah, and Donna (David). Irene and Stan shared 69 loving years together.Irene's favorite things were being with Stan and her family. Mom and dad were inseparable. Irene had many hobbies, but her home and yard gave her much pleasure, especially her rose bushes. Mom wore many hats for our family - wife, mother, banker, accountant, seamstress, babysitter, avid cook and baker. Besides her beautiful smile, she had a beautiful heart that never stopped giving.Irene was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Croydon.She was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers, three sisters, her grandson, David, and her daughter-in-law, Karen. Irene was blessed with seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren, and she has one living brother, Frank Schaffer.Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where her funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown