James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Irene Morris
Irene Eleanor Morris

Irene Eleanor Morris Obituary
Irene Eleanor Morris passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by family that love her. She was 92.

Irene was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She enjoyed playing cards, going on trips to the casino and traveling with her family. She also loved to listen and dance to polka music. Irene will always hold a special place in all her families' hearts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Morris, her son, Douglas, and her daughter-in-law, Marianne.

Irene is survived by her three children, Robert A. Morris (Cynthia), David Morris and Barry D. Morris (Maureen), her five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019
