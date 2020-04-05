|
|
Irene Adelheid (Burgess) Fitzpatrick of Bristol passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Bucks County. She was 67.
Irene was born in Oberammergau, Germany, and spent much of her youth in Levittown, moving to Bristol, where she spent the last ten years befriending many in her neighborhood. She always had a smile on her face and warmth in her heart. She spent much of her life caring for others, and her compassion helped soothe the scrapes and bruises of many kids, and comforted her late mother, Hedwig, late sister, Yvonne, late husband, Brent, and late brother, Charles, through trying times and serious illnesses.
Irene is survived by her son, Lief, and his wife, Stephanie, and their children, Lennon and Rio; her daughter, Thybet, and her husband, Albert; her son, Niles, and his wife, Brittany, and their son, Julian; her children, Ashley, Phoenix, Brooke, Kieren, and Peyton; her brothers, Garret and Howard; her sisters, Viola and Wynitia; and an extended family that reaches far and wide. We are saddened by the loss of such a cheerful, vivacious, and loving sister, mother, and Omie.
We recognize the challenges to travel and congregate in these unprecedented times, meanwhile we understand that her many friends and relatives wish to share their blessings and celebrate the life that she shared with everyone. We invite everyone to attend her memorial service, which will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary gifts or volunteering your time at Big Brothers Big Sisters or a nursing home, providing care and comfort for children and the elderly.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020