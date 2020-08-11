Irene J. (Baj) Monachello of Penndel passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home. She was 96.Born in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, she was a resident of Penndel and a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish for 61 years. Mrs. Monachello was employed by the Frankford Arsenal during World War II and later worked at the Sheffield House, her brother John's restaurant and bar. She also worked many years at Sensational Scissors.Irene was a meticulous homemaker and cook. She was an avid shopper, loved a good deal, and always sent family and friends home with all sorts of goodies. Over the years, Irene hosted many Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at her home and later in life, would bake birthday cakes for her family. She enjoyed her coffee, Sunday newspaper, and was a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Her sense of humor and vibrant spirit will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Baj; her loving husband of 50 years, Stephen Monachello; her brothers, Edward, Frank, Stanley, and John; and her sister, Rose.She is survived by her sister, Joan Wolstenholme; her children, Stephen and his wife, Alice, and Roseanne (Monachello) Rose and her husband, Dave; her five grandchildren, Melissa Geller (Justin), Christopher Monachello (Katie), Dana D'Angelini, Matthew and James Rose; her six great grandchildren; along with her devoted nieces, Joanne, Janet, Liz and Maryanne.Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. A private interment will follow.James O. Bradley Funeral Home,Penndel