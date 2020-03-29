|
Irene R. Kappenberger of Holland, Pa. died peacefully at home, with her daughter at her side, on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was 92.
Born in Germany, Irene was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Kappenberger and the daughter of the late Franz Josef and Elisabeth Katharina Weisser Luckscha.
Irene grew up in Frankfurt and Wiesbaden, Germany. Directly after the war, she worked for then-General Dwight D. Eisenhower as a translator. Irene then immigrated to the United States, transported overseas by the SS Zebulon Vance. She met the love of her life, Herbert, and remained happily married for 62 years.
Irene was an excellent home chef and a self-learned seamstress. She enjoyed preparing delectable meals for her family and sewing many elegant ensembles for her daughter.
She faithfully volunteered in the Emergency Room at St. Mary Hospital every weekend and holidays for over 28 years. Staff looked forward to her delicious baked goods. Irene made many lasting friendships there and any time she went to the hospital, she always ran into someone who remembered her.
Irene will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially by her beloved daughter and by her Grand Dogs.
Irene is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Lynn, and her numerous Grand Dogs.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to either The Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940, or The Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020