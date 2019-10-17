Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Schweikert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Theresia Schweikert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Theresia Schweikert Obituary
Irma T. Gieselmann Schweikert of Newtown, Pa. died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was 92.

She was the beloved wife of the late Erich M. Schweikert; the couple had shared 55 years of marriage.

Born in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, Irma, Erich and the eldest of their two children immigrated to the U.S. through Ellis Island, N.Y. and made their new home in East Rutherford, N.J. As their family grew, they moved to Carlstadt, N.J. and remained there until 1992. Irma and Erich then relocated to Washington Crossing, Pa. before ultimately moving to Newtown.

True to their New Jersey roots, they traveled often to Carlstadt to stay in touch with friends. They maintained their connection with members of the Carlstadt Mixed Chorus for many years, as well as volunteering their support over time to three local Drum and Bugle Corps.

Irma made friends easily and was well loved and respected. As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved to cook, bake, sew and garden. Her family was always her priority.

Irma will be greatly missed by her sons, Erich F. and Gary E. Schweikert; her grandchildren, Elke, Erich, Kirsten, Peter and Brandon; and her great grandchildren, Sydney, Brooks and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister in Germany, Lotte Schneider.

A memorial service is being organized for an upcoming date. Once confirmed, details may be obtained through the funeral home's web site below by calling 215-968-8585.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you recognize Irma through your contribution (www.alzinfo.org/memory-wall/irmaschweikert), to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (www.alzinfo.org), 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.