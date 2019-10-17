|
Irma T. Gieselmann Schweikert of Newtown, Pa. died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was 92.
She was the beloved wife of the late Erich M. Schweikert; the couple had shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, Irma, Erich and the eldest of their two children immigrated to the U.S. through Ellis Island, N.Y. and made their new home in East Rutherford, N.J. As their family grew, they moved to Carlstadt, N.J. and remained there until 1992. Irma and Erich then relocated to Washington Crossing, Pa. before ultimately moving to Newtown.
True to their New Jersey roots, they traveled often to Carlstadt to stay in touch with friends. They maintained their connection with members of the Carlstadt Mixed Chorus for many years, as well as volunteering their support over time to three local Drum and Bugle Corps.
Irma made friends easily and was well loved and respected. As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved to cook, bake, sew and garden. Her family was always her priority.
Irma will be greatly missed by her sons, Erich F. and Gary E. Schweikert; her grandchildren, Elke, Erich, Kirsten, Peter and Brandon; and her great grandchildren, Sydney, Brooks and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister in Germany, Lotte Schneider.
A memorial service is being organized for an upcoming date. Once confirmed, details may be obtained through the funeral home's web site below by calling 215-968-8585.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you recognize Irma through your contribution (www.alzinfo.org/memory-wall/irmaschweikert), to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research (www.alzinfo.org), 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 17, 2019