Irving A. Neeld Sr. passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 87.
Irving was born and raised in Morrisville, Pa. He graduated from West Chester University, where he met the love of his life, Janet. They married and raised four sons in Levittown, Pa. They are Irving Jr. (spouse, Judith Mary), John (spouse, Nancy), Brian (spouse, Judith) and Scott (spouse, Sandy).
He taught middle school in the Pennsbury School District and served in the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Dix, N.J. for over 30 years. After retiring from both, he and Janet moved to McMinnville, Ore., where they lived for nearly 20 years. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was a loving husband and father. His children and grandchildren adored him. He always found joy in serving others.
Since losing Janet in 2014, he has yearned to be back together with her. He is now back in her presence. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends who had the opportunity to know him.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1204 Pine Grove Road, Morrisville, Pa. Interment will follow at Colonial Memorial Park in Trenton, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019