Isabel "Izzy" Boxman passed peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. She was 92.
Isabel was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Boxman, to whom she was married for 66 years, and her son, Arthur Boxman.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Cherson (Eric), her granddaughter, Mollie Recenes (Ben), and great grandson, Jacob Arthur Recenes, along with her many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Isabel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She held all of her friendships dear and prided herself on having friends since she was a young child.
She was creative in everything she did, from sewing, knitting, drawing, jewelry making, and most of all baking.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at 1 p.m. precisely on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Goldstein's Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. Shiva will be observed at the Cherson home from Tuesday evening until Friday afternoon, and finishing on Saturday evening.
Contributions in her name may be made to Newtown Hadassah, 83 Cypress Cir., Richboro, PA 18954 or Congregation Shir Ami, 101 Richboro Rd., Newtown PA 18940.
Goldstein's Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks,
Southampton
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 6, 2019