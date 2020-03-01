|
Isabel R. Best of Levittown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was 86.
Born in Trevorton, Pa., she had lived in Levittown for the past 62 years. She was employed at Kane's Shop N' Bag for a number of years before her retirement.
She was passionate about her family and enjoyed quilting, country western dancing and crosswords. She was a member of the Newtown Quilters' Guild. Isabel always enjoyed the annual family trips to Long Beach Island.
Isabel was the loving wife of Richard "Dick" Best, having celebrated 68 years of marriage.
She was the beloved daughter of Isabelle (Cheatle) and Wallace Kozen of Williamsport, Pa.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Best; her brothers, Wallace and James Kozen; and her sisters, Joan Oliver, Dolores Peterson, Bernadette Miller, Dorothy Waltz, Maryann Kozen, and Lucille Stills.
She was the loving mother of Richard Best and his wife, Hope, of Jersey Shore, Pa., Jeffrey M. Best and his wife, Rosemary D. Durkin, of Newtown, Lisa Best and her husband, Lewis Pease, of Levittown, and Kenneth and Christine Best of Levittown. She was the dear grandmother of Travis (Jillian), Colin (Missy), Michael (Kate Carrubba) and Deirdre Best (Joseph Weidenboerner), and Matthew and Thomas Pease, and the great grandmother of Emily, Nathaniel and Jeremiah Best. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Margaret Gottschall, Louise Brown, Jean Blee, Ray Kozen (Jeannine), and Richard Kozen (Diane), all of the Williamsport area. She will also be sadly missed by her numerous extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary's Cupboard Food Bank, 100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054, or to the .
