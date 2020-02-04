|
|
Isabella "Charline" Heintz of Warminster, Pa. passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice, Newtown, surrounded by her family. She was 72.
Charline enjoyed cooking and entertaining, traveling with family to oceanfront destinations and the time she spent at home with her beloved family. She loved gathering the extended family together, especially on Christmas Eve.
Charline will be greatly missed and eternally loved by everyone who has had the pleasure to have been in her life.
She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth C. Heintz Sr., and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Isabella Cooper Ford, her brother, Frank Ford Jr., and sister, Sandra Schneider.
She is survived by her loving sons, Kenneth C. Heintz Jr. and his wife, Marcia, of Penns Park and Christopher Heintz and his wife, Victoria, of Yardley, and her three sisters, Patricia Ashenfelder of Philadelphia, Betty Ann Smith of Lansdale, Emma Mae Gobel of Petersburg, Va. She is also survived by her six adoring grandchildren, Isabella, Justin, Kendall, Chelsea, Miranda and Addison, numerous nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Kenneth Culnan of Philadelphia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and from 10:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Mary Cancer Center, 1201 Langhorne- Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 4, 2020