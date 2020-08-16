1/1
Isabelle S. Reid
1926 - 2020
Isabelle S. (MacDonald) Reid passed away peacefully July 24, 2020, at Abington Hospice in Warminster. She was 94.

The loving mother of four, grandmother of seven, and great grandmother of one.

Isabelle was forever grateful to her grandparents, Leonard and Sara Perry, for their parental love and guidance. She was a Kindergarten teacher in Foxborough, Mass.

She enjoyed many years of retirement traveling the USA which lead to volunteering at several National Parks for many summers. In 2004, she moved from Foxborough to Churchville, to live with her daughter Jeannette Toigo. She did not miss an opportunity to use her many talents and joined clubs which lead to cherished friendships. She had a gift for knitting, made it look easy, and helped others with the craft. She loved to read and the local book clubs became another enjoyment. Her musical talents served her well, at home, church, and many musical groups. Her teaching talents did not go to waste, she was an educator at the Churchville Nature Center Lenape Village, to her delight, to the age of 92. Her vitality for life will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Isabelle's memory may be made to the Churchville Nature Center, Lenape Village Fund, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville, PA 18966.

Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough, Mass. To send a condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
