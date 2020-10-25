Italia Gallelli ("Benedetto"), of Langhorne, Pa. passed away on October 21, 2020. She was 82.Born on October 3, 1938 in Montenero di Bisaccia, Italy, Italia immigrated to the United States with her parents Louisa and Bergamo Benedetto and her sisters Clara D'Amelio and Ofelia Benedetto on Thanksgiving Day, 1955 at age 17. They settled in the Philadelphia area and she lived there for her entire life.While working at Robert Hall as a talented seamstress, Italia met her husband Pietro and married two years later in 1957. Italia and Pietro were devoted to one another for 60 years until Pietro passed away in 2017. Italia was a caring mother who was most happy when she was surrounded by her grandchildren - Nina and Nicholas Berault, Julia Gallelli, Sarah Farricker, Emily Farricker, Marty Farricker, Lisa Farricker, Dominic Gallelli and Gabriela Gallelli, all of whom she adored.A classic Italian cook, Italia cherished the joyous times she shared with her family for many years on Long Beach Island, N.J.Italia's beloved brother Alfred passed away in August 2018; and her nephew Marcello Benedetto passed away in February 2019.Italia will be greatly missed by her children Peter Gallelli and his wife Sandy, David Gallelli, and Victoria Farricker and her husband Marty. She was loved by her sister-in-laws - Maria Gallelli and Teresa Pisani, Anna Benedetto and brother-in-law Carmen Pisani- nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Family and friends are invited to St. Andrews Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, Pa. for a viewing and mass this Tuesday, October 27 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home