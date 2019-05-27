|
My beloved daughter, Chelsey, died suddenly at the age of 27 on Sunday, May 19, 2019, during a brief visit to Pennsylvania.
Chelsey was a beautiful, kind, caring, and compassionate soul that will be missed by all who knew her. Chelsey was a 2010 graduate of Palisades High School and was attending college in Florida to pursue her dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She was an avid lover of animals, reptiles, and aquatic life. She had hopes of becoming involved in stem cell research. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Chelsey was born Oct. 6, 1991, in Langhorne, Pa., to David L. Coberly and Catharine A. (Hippo) DeVenuto. She is survived by both parents.
Chelsey also is survived by her son, Fletcher Dougar; her step-mother, Maryann Coberly; her brother, Nicholas D. Coberly, her sister, Ariana DeVenuto; her grandfather, David Hippo; her great uncle, Edgar W. Hippo; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
Service and interment were held privately.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
Jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2019