Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
J. Robert Lynn Obituary
J. Robert "Bob" Lynn of Louisville passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Norton Women and Children's Hospital. He was 89.

Bob loved ocean fishing and was a devoted fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was quite talented on the computer, always figuring out how to accomplish his goals. He never gave up. Bob loved music and could imitate the voice of many of his favorite artists. He learned to love jigsaw puzzles (and stopped teasing he would cut the pieces to fit), sharing many fun hours with his wife and step-children. Bob was very outgoing; his joking nature brought much joy to his family and friends. He was always ready to lend a hand to someone in need.

Bob was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Scranton, Pa., a son of John Vandom Lynn and Anna R. McNally Lynn.

He graduated from Rider University in New Jersey, with a Bachelor's in Business. Bob worked for American Cyanamid Pharmaceuticals, now known as Pfizer, as a project manager for over 30 years until his retirement in 1988. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Hannon.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Helen Bobcheck Lynn; children, Sue Dombrowski (Mark), John "Jack" Lynn (Debbie), Mark Lynn (Sue) and Mike Lynn (Kelly); 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, John Lynn; and step-children, Patti Killion (Bernie), Joanne Simon (Joel) and three step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to .

Ratterman Funeral Home,

Louisville, KY
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
