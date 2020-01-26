|
|
Jack A. Pepper Sr., of Levittown, died on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home. He was 79.
Mr. Pepper was born and raised in Pittsburgh where he attended Beth Center High School and played for the basketball team.
He has resided in Lower Bucks County for the past 58 years and was employed with 3M for 20 years until retiring in 2000.
Mr. Pepper was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He coached for the Fairless Hills Little League for several years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda J. Pepper, Mr. Pepper was the loving father of Jack A. Pepper Jr. (Cheryl) and Tracy P. Balascsak (Jim); devoted grandfather of Dalton, Kelsey, Brandon, Lacey, Shawn and great grandfather of Jordan and Stella.
Jack was the brother of Don Pepper, Ralph Pepper, the late Mary Lee Fazekas and Emma Jean Pepper.
Services will be private.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020