Jack Nagurka passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home in Levittown. He was 93.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Europe and Japan. He graduated from Brooklyn Law School and worked as a civilian attorney for the Department of Defense until retirement.
He lived in Levittown for 64 years.
Jack was the beloved husband of the late Calma (Meylack) Nagurka.
He is survived by his children, Caren Neuman, Mark Nagurka (Anita), and Stu Nagurka (Pam), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was a hero who deeply loved his family and is sorely missed.
He is buried at King David Memorial Park in Bensalem.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020