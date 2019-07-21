Home

John G. "Jack" Regler Jr. passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by loving family. He was 68.

Jack is survived by his wife, Denise Vogel; his daughter, Jillian Green (Benjamin); his son, John G. "Jack" Regler III (Stephanie); and five grandchildren, Myles, Lily, Tanner, Kendall and Jamie.

Jack was preceded in death by this parents, John G. Regler Sr. and Ruth (Idell) Regler.

A 1970 Pennsbury grad, Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1976. Jack was a successful builder of custom homes in the Bucks and Mercer County. Jack was a devotee to all things sports, was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Yardley Country Club.

He loved life, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Family and friends are asked to join in a Celebration of Life to take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday July 28, at Vecchia Osteria, 20 Richboro-Newtown Road, Newtown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019
