Jack W. Wilson passed away May 21, 2019. He was 93.
Jack was born in Williamstown, N.J., to Rebecca (Burrell) and Edward Wilson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Claire; his son, Patrick; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Jack was one of six children, he served in World War II and was a member of the 184th Infantry. He was an expert marksman and was in the Battle of The Bulge. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He worked for France Compressor Products for 48 years and retired in 1994.
Jack loved life and lived every day to the fullest. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, gardening and paying a visit to the casinos from time to time. He will be remembered as a fantastic husband, an amazing father and a great friend to many. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends may he rest in peace.
Jack's family will be receiving relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, the Wilson family has requested donations in Jack's name be made to St. Jude Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148 or .
Condolences may be sent to Jack's family by visiting the web site listed below.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2019