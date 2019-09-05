Home

Jacob David "Unc" Bailey

Jacob David "Unc" Bailey Obituary
Jacob David "Unc/Dave" Bailey passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a brief stay in the hospital. He was 92.

Dave was born in Bristol and was a lifelong resident. He was the former owner of George P. Bailey and Sons, Inc. Electrical Contractors, which was started by his father in 1919.

Dave was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed on the SS Los Angeles, a heavy destroyer.

Dave's favorite place to be was at R-Camp, where he was an avid hunter and enjoyed being on his tractor farming the land. You could always find Dave working on one of his many projects no matter where he was.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George P. and Helen Simons Bailey, his siblings, Bill and sister-in-law, Ruth, Gladys, George Jr., Elizabeth, Carrie, Edward and Dorothy.

He is survived by two special nephews, Larry and Bill, and two special nieces, Jo Ann and Cheryl, many other nieces and nephews, and his two brothers, Jack and Howard.

The family also wishes to recognize his great niece, Melissa, who was very helpful to him, and Vickie Smithkors for all her selfless, wonderful, generous time she spent being with Unc throughout his final months.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa. A graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Bristol Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 5, 2019
