Jacqueline M. McCauley
1933 - 2020
Jacqueline M. McCauley
Jacqueline M. McCauley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving friends at the age of 87.
She was born on March 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Mary and Thomas McCauley, in her grandmother's home, in Shenandoah, PA. Jacqueline was the twin sister of the late Jevita and sister of the late Thomas McCauley.
She was a graduate of Bloomsburg University. Jacqueline was a teacher in the Pennsbury School District where she taught for 30 years in Village Park and Manor Elementary School.
She was a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Parish and loved sports, especially the Philadelphia baseball and football teams.
Jacqueline is survived by her cousins and extended family.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jacqueline's name may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.





Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
