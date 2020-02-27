|
Jacqueline V. Hetherton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley, at the age of 89.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Mrs. Hetherton had been a resident of Langhorne since 1978 and was employed as an Administrative Assistant with the Bristol Township School District for over 30 years.
Jackie was an avid reader, card player and a traveler.
She was the beloved wife of the late John E., the loving mother of Judy Sheridan (James) of Langhorne and Scott Hetherton (Daisy) of Delafield, Wis.; grandmother of Jill Goman (John) of Langhorne, Grant Hetherton (Alice Pollard) of Durham, N.C., Jenna Murphy (Brian) of Mount Laurel, N.J. and Tait Hetherton of Watertown, Wis.; and proud great grandmother of Steven Martin, Annie and Ellie Hetherton, and Quinn Murphy.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where a Life Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jackie's name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.
