Jacqueline V. Hetherton Obituary
Jacqueline V. Hetherton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley, at the age of 89.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., Mrs. Hetherton had been a resident of Langhorne since 1978 and was employed as an Administrative Assistant with the Bristol Township School District for over 30 years.

Jackie was an avid reader, card player and a traveler.

She was the beloved wife of the late John E., the loving mother of Judy Sheridan (James) of Langhorne and Scott Hetherton (Daisy) of Delafield, Wis.; grandmother of Jill Goman (John) of Langhorne, Grant Hetherton (Alice Pollard) of Durham, N.C., Jenna Murphy (Brian) of Mount Laurel, N.J. and Tait Hetherton of Watertown, Wis.; and proud great grandmother of Steven Martin, Annie and Ellie Hetherton, and Quinn Murphy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where a Life Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jackie's name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 27, 2020
