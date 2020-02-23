|
|
Sister Jacqueline "Jackie" Weigle, GNSH died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020 in her 39th year of religious life. She was 75.
Prior to entering the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1981, Sister worked at Bell Telephone Company of Pa. for 17 years. She was Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Melrose Academy and Assistant to the Social Worker at Gesu Parish, both in Philadelphia. Moving to Buffalo, N.Y., she volunteered in part-time ministries at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen and Haven House Shelter for Battered Women, and she was Coordinator of Parish Outreach at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish.
In 1988, Sister Jackie was appointed the first Director of D'Youville Manor, a Personal Care Residence owned and operated by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, in Yardley, Pa. - a position she held for 13 years. In 2004, Sister became Pastoral Care Coordinator at St. John Vianney Parish in Orchard Park - a position she held until 2017.
Born in Oil City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John L. and Marion O'Connor Weigle. She graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School and received a BA in Social Work from D'Youville College.
In addition to her religious congregation, Sister is survived by her brother, David, her sister, Marcia Weigle Beck, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Cathy Wissbeck.
A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Redeemer Sisters Chapel, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, Pa., followed by sharing of memories at 10:15 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
Donations in her name will be gratefully received by the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org.
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown, Pa.
www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020