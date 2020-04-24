|
Jacquelyn S. (Hibbs) McCord of Levittown, Pa. passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from complications of a surgery. She was 59.
Born Oct. 23, 1960, the daughter of the late John Cutler Hibbs and Mildred Bice, she resided in Levittown, Pa. for most of her life.
Known to her beloved husband as "The Amazing Superchickee," she is especially remembered for her devotion to family, friends and students. Jacque had been a registered nurse for decades, starting her career at Saint Francis Medical Center, where she took care of critical and Orthopedic patients. Her love of Orthopedics dominated the majority of her career, only recently overshadowed by her proud teaching position at Prism Career Institute. From the time she was President of her Nursing School Class, Jacque strove to teach, encourage and motivate everyone she could to be better people and better nurses.
Her passion for the University of Notre Dame was one of the most pronounced things she cherished. Having been a fan of the University since she was 6 years-old, she visited her "happy place" for years, and it renewed her spirit every time. Her devotion and compassion towards animals was also dominant in her life, adopting rescued dogs and being injured animals to the AARK Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center of Chalfont, Pa. She was fortunate enough to fulfill three things she dreamed of: visiting Notre Dame, visiting Ireland, and getting her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. She was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honors Society of Nursing.
She was adored by family, friends, students, and colleagues, and did all in her power to bring special joy to their lives in so many ways. God took a very special angel, Jacque was a lady with a heart of gold, she leaves us way to soon. She had such a fight in her and was determined to overcome all of her disabilities to help others. She leaves behind so many students that adored her and looked up to her for guidance. She will be sadly missed by all.
Preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Bice and John Cutler Hibbs, she is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Steven McCord; her Aunt Eileen Gancarz (aka Aunt Suzie), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the sister of the late Kenneth Rice, and stepmother of Derek McCord.
A small private service was held at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home in Newtown, Pa. for immediate family, and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Family, friends, colleagues and students are welcome to attend the public service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. McCord's name to the AARK Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, 1531 Upper Stump Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914. A special fund or scholarship is being set up in Jacque's memory to provide for compassionate nursing students to help advance their career, and the details will be announced at the time of public memorial service notification.
