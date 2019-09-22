Home

Jacquelyn W. Windle

Jacquelyn W. Windle Obituary
Jacquelyn W. (Williams) Windle of Bensalem passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

She was the beloved wife of John S. Windle; the loving mother of Mary Susan Desmond (Francis), Arthur A. Mumper (Teresa), and Jane E. Mumper; grandmother of Patrick, Katie, Alison, Samantha, and Andrea. She also is survived by her seven great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of June Allen, Gloria Incollingo, and Robert Williams (Linda). She also will be sadly missed by her canine companions.

Services for Jacquelyn will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her name may be made to NAMI www.nami.org

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019
