Jae B. Fitzmaurice of Jenkintown, Pa. passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was 81.
She was born in Seoul, South Korea. Jae was owner and cook at Katy's Kozy Korner for 42 years. She loved to play bingo and spend time at the Bristol Senior Center.
Jae was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. A selfless person, she was happiest taking care of others. Jae will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kwang Moon, her mother, Hwa Boon (Kim) Moon, her husband, Myles Fitzmaurice, and children, Chul Ho Park and Eun Soon.
She is survived by her children, Sungsoo Fitzmaurice and Sung Chul Fitzmaurice (Sandy), her brother, Jae Sun Moon, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the by visiting .
Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 27, 2020