James A. Barry Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by the love of "his girls." He was 78.
Born in Mineola, N.Y., he was the son of James A. and Eugenia M. Barry.
Jim was married to his "Sig Ep sweetheart" Betsy for more than 55 years. In addition to being a loving husband, Jim was a loving and devoted father to their daughter, Beth.
He graduated from Lehigh University, receiving his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He also earned his MBA from New York University.
Jim enjoyed a long and successful career in the banking and finance industry. Throughout the years, he held several positions in local and international business and trade organizations.
Despite his many accomplishments, Jim would most like to be remembered for his love of family and his love of community.
For more than 40 years, Jim was a member of the Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Company, including 25 years serving as Treasurer. As a Life Member, he was proud to participate in the growth of the fire company and treasured the lifelong friendships he formed.
Jim enjoyed many years of community involvement and giving of himself to those in need. He served on the Credit Counseling Committee and the Upper Makefield Business Association. Jim took great joy in his family's participation in Breakfast with Santa at the Washington Crossing Inn and preparing and serving the Angel Dinner at the homeless shelter on Christmas Day. Every year, Jim and Betsy (and their many "elves") ran the food drive which takes place during the Upper Makefield Fire Company's annual Santa Parade benefitting the Penndel Food Pantry.
In addition to his love of family and community, Jim loved his country. A veteran, he was drafted shortly after graduation from college and served six years in the United States Army Reserves.
Jim was happiest spending time with family and friends. He loved gardening, riding his tractor, biking on the towpath, Cape Cod, Lehigh football, and traveling (especially to Ireland).
Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother-in- law, and uncle who always put family first. In addition to Jim's wife, Betsy, and daughter, Beth, he is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Phil Hogan, nephew, Chris Hogan, and his loving niece, Amy Roak (Chris).
Jim will be truly missed by his family and those who loved him. But he will be remembered as kind, a gentleman, a loyal friend, and "one of the good guys."
Betsy and Beth wish to acknowledge the staff of The Birches at Newtown and Kindred Hospice for the amazing love and care Jim received this past month.
In keeping with Jim's character of putting the safety of others first, the funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Jim's life, a life well lived, will be held at an appropriate time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Jim's name to the Upper Makefield Fire Company, P.O. Box 125, Washington Crossing, PA 18977, or to BCHG Community Food Pantry at Penndel, 349 Durham Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, Attn: Trish Rowen.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020