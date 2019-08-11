Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
James Murray
James A. Murray III

James A. Murray III Obituary
James was the son of the late James A. Murray Jr. and Jane L. Murray. He was born Aug. 20, 1951, in Trenton, N.J., and was a life-long resident of Morrisville. James was a 1970 graduate of Pennington School and had graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts on June 2, 1974.

James played football as a running back throughout high school and four years of college. He was also a member of the Lehigh Boxing Club. He was a Fraternity brother with the Alpha Iota Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega while at Muhlenberg College. He also was a sparring partner with Larry Holmes.

James had been employed by Rutgers University as a purchasing agent.

James is survived by his brother, Jay R. Murray; his uncle, Richard Landis (Dorothy); and numerous cousins.

Relatives and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
