James was the son of the late James A. Murray Jr. and Jane L. Murray. He was born Aug. 20, 1951, in Trenton, N.J., and was a life-long resident of Morrisville. James was a 1970 graduate of Pennington School and had graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., with a Bachelor of Arts on June 2, 1974.
James played football as a running back throughout high school and four years of college. He was also a member of the Lehigh Boxing Club. He was a Fraternity brother with the Alpha Iota Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega while at Muhlenberg College. He also was a sparring partner with Larry Holmes.
James had been employed by Rutgers University as a purchasing agent.
James is survived by his brother, Jay R. Murray; his uncle, Richard Landis (Dorothy); and numerous cousins.
Relatives and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA 19047. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019