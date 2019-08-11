|
James "Jim" E. Swagzdis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son to the late A. Edward and Katherine Campbell Swagzdis, and brother to the late Kathleen L. White.
Jim is survived by his faithful companion, Gerald Grant; his sister, Patricia Wenclawiak and her husband, Jerome; his brother, Edward J. Swagzdis and his wife, Linda.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Jim's family from 9:00 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 12 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. His interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's name may be made to St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966.
