James "Jim" Anderson of Yardley, Pa. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 78.
He was the beloved husband for 56 years to Joyce A. (Percy) Anderson; the devoted father of James "Jim" Anderson (Allison) of Boynton Beach, Fla., Jill Mulvaney (Christopher) of Jenkintown, Pa., and Jack Anderson of Yardley, Pa.
Jim was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 2, 1940 to the late James A. and Caroline L. (Worthington) Anderson. James was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and signed a professional baseball contract as a first baseman with The Detroit Tigers organization in 1959.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, then began a career with The Singer Company as a District Sales Manager, later owning and operating sewing centers and a custom embroidery/promotional goods business before retiring.
He was a member of The Yardley United Methodist Church and past member of The Trenton Club, The United States Squash Racquets Association, Trenton Country Club and Yardley Country Club.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing golf and squash, gardening and sharing his sense of humor with everyone throughout his life. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and his presence attending the three eldest's sporting events and activities will be forever treasured.
Jim was the cherished Pop Pop to grandchildren: Colin, Amelia, Carly, Calahan and Tyler. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Donald Percy; nephews, Mike and Dan; his niece, Liz; and many special cousins and relatives.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Anderson.
Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, June 1, at The Yardley United Methodist Church, 300 Yardley-Langhorne Road, Yardley, Pa., where guests may call from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or The Yardley United Methodist Church.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 28, 2019