|
|
James B. Lynch passed away peacefully in his Yardley home on Monday, May 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90 years young.
"Jim" was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. to the late James J. and Mary (O'Connor) Lynch, and was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas "Herk" Lynch.
He was married for 68 years to Joan Lorraine (Fricke), the love of his life. They met when they were teenagers in Pittsburgh, married in 1951 and created an amazing love story.
Jim is survived by his four children, Tom (Patty), Larry (Nancy), Sue DiLisio (Sal), and Tim (Jill), 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School, Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1947 and served with the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He completed his service at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
After discharge from the service, Jim attended college at night and earned his Bachelor's degree from Duquesne University while working full time and helping to raise a family. Quite an accomplishment!
Jim worked for the Denver and Rio Grande RR for 30 years and retired as regional sales manager in 1989. After his retirement, Jim and Lorraine devoted most of their time to their many grandchildren.
He was an avid sports fan and especially passionate about his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He passed this enthusiasm for sports along to all of his children and grandchildren, although they are all Philadelphia sports fans!
Jim was an avid reader his entire life, loved history and excelled at Jeopardy! He was the best role model a child could have, always putting family first and displaying kindness and respect for all.
A private memorial service will be held for Jim on Wednesday, May 13th at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, Pa. Live streaming of Jim's Funeral Mass can be viewed beginning at 9:45 a.m. at quparish.com/live-stream. A private interment will be held following the Mass at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of James Lynch to Conwell-Egan Catholic High School, 611 Wistar Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020