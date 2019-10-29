Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
James C. Heilig of Wrightstown passed away peacefully at Richboro Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was 92.

Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the beloved husband to the late Marianne Lally Heilig, son to the late Francis and Kathleen Long Heilig, father to the late J. Michael Heilig, and was also preceded in death by his two brothers.

James was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Class of 1945. He enrolled in the University of Scranton, his college was interrupted by his service to his country, and he was part of the occupational forces in Japan during World War II. Upon returning home he went back to the University and finished his education and graduated from the University of Scranton. He ran track and played football in both high school and college and he was known as "Ace" to his fellow teammates.

James and his family lived in Levittown for 45 years before moving to Newtown. While living in Levittown he was a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society, the Knights of Columbus and was an usher. He also was a member of the Junewood men's club.

His professional career spanned 40 years working as a Sales Representative for United Gilsonite Laboratories.

He will be sadly missed as a loving father, grandfather and brother.

James is survived by his loving children, Kathleen A. McInerney (Thomas), Ann M. Gallagher (Gerry), and Eileen Tiberio (Louis), as well as his grandchildren, Louis, Patrick, Thomas, Sean, Matthew, Bridgette, and Grace Ann, and his great-grandchildren, Santino, Angelina, Jackson, Wyatt and Vicenzo.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. His interment with military honors will be private at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' name may be made to the Residents Fund of Richboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 253 Twining Ford Rd., Richboro, PA 18954.

www.fluehr.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 29, 2019
