James C. Kelley passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Kelley, and his brother, Michael Kelley.
James is survived by his loving brothers and sisters, John Kelley (Janey), Rev. William Kelley, S.J., Mary Kelley, Teresa Borradaile (Gary), Katie Levitt (Sy), Joseph Kelley (Michele), Anne Kelley, Vincent Kelley, Jeannette Gladu (Joe), and Michelle Sheppard; his adored nieces and nephews, Colleen Lazasz, Sean Kelley, Conor Kelley, Rory Kelley, Brian Borradaile, Christopher Borradaile, Kelley Borradaile, William Borradaile, Joseph Kelley Jr., Brenda Kelley, Alex Kelley, Meghan Gladu, Michaela Gladu, and Julia Sheppard; as well as 13 grandnieces and nephews. Jimmy was fortunate to be blessed with an extended circle of cousins, friends, and colleagues. We will all forever miss his captivating smile.
Due to the current national health crisis, a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite charity.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Kelley, and his brother, Michael Kelley.
James is survived by his loving brothers and sisters, John Kelley (Janey), Rev. William Kelley, S.J., Mary Kelley, Teresa Borradaile (Gary), Katie Levitt (Sy), Joseph Kelley (Michele), Anne Kelley, Vincent Kelley, Jeannette Gladu (Joe), and Michelle Sheppard; his adored nieces and nephews, Colleen Lazasz, Sean Kelley, Conor Kelley, Rory Kelley, Brian Borradaile, Christopher Borradaile, Kelley Borradaile, William Borradaile, Joseph Kelley Jr., Brenda Kelley, Alex Kelley, Meghan Gladu, Michaela Gladu, and Julia Sheppard; as well as 13 grandnieces and nephews. Jimmy was fortunate to be blessed with an extended circle of cousins, friends, and colleagues. We will all forever miss his captivating smile.
Due to the current national health crisis, a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite charity.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.