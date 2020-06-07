James C. Kelley
1957 - 2020
James C. Kelley passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Kelley, and his brother, Michael Kelley.

James is survived by his loving brothers and sisters, John Kelley (Janey), Rev. William Kelley, S.J., Mary Kelley, Teresa Borradaile (Gary), Katie Levitt (Sy), Joseph Kelley (Michele), Anne Kelley, Vincent Kelley, Jeannette Gladu (Joe), and Michelle Sheppard; his adored nieces and nephews, Colleen Lazasz, Sean Kelley, Conor Kelley, Rory Kelley, Brian Borradaile, Christopher Borradaile, Kelley Borradaile, William Borradaile, Joseph Kelley Jr., Brenda Kelley, Alex Kelley, Meghan Gladu, Michaela Gladu, and Julia Sheppard; as well as 13 grandnieces and nephews. Jimmy was fortunate to be blessed with an extended circle of cousins, friends, and colleagues. We will all forever miss his captivating smile.

Due to the current national health crisis, a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to your favorite charity.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
3 entries
June 6, 2020
Hi Jim, you will be sadly missed. You were my best ally at Le-Tip and good buddy to me. One of the best honest fair caring persons I have ever met. May God let you Rest In Peace. Your buddy Lenny Weiner
Leonard Weiner
Friend
June 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Kelley Family. May He Rest In Peace.
Richard and Jonette Lazasz
Family
June 5, 2020
Our prayers are with all of you, we are so so very sorry❤ Much love from The Altenburger Family
Valerie Altenburger
