James C. McHugh Sr., construction, heavy hauling, crane pioneer, railroad and trolley car enthusiast, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, of natural causes at his residence in Fairless Hills, Pa. He was 85.
Jimmy was born Friday, May 5, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pa. He attended 1st to 8th grade at Our Lady of Grace in Penndel, Pa., and then attended the Archmere Academy, a Catholic High School located in Claymont, Del.
In 1953, Jimmy began college at the University of Miami in Florida and he incorporated McHugh Bros. Then in 1958, he moved back to Penndel, Pa. after his father's death to manage the Bucks County Construction Company with his mother. During this time period, he also was in the U.S. Army Reserves Transportation Corp. at Fort Eustis, Va.
Jimmy was an innovative man at a very young age. He had the vision to tackle and provide solutions to many problems of the industries that he worked in, that many others said could not be done. In 1961, Jimmy designed the world's first six axle truck crane that had three steering axles and three drive axles. This 100 ton lift capacity crane was used in the McHugh family business. He and his brother, Robert C., incorporated McHugh Bros. Heavy Hauling in 1962, and then in 1969, Jimmy, Bobby, and three other family members incorporated McHugh Bros. Crane Rentals.
Jimmy continued throughout his life to work with manufacturers and engineers to design cranes, heavy haul trucks and trailers, along with various types of railroad equipment. He was a member of the American National Standards Committee ANSI B30.5 from 1969 to 1987. This committee determines the OSHA standards required to manufacture and operate all truck, crawler, and locomotive cranes. From 1975 to 1990, Jimmy was a board of director at SEPTA and also served a term as vice-chairman.
During 1973, Jimmy was instrumental in devising a plan of reorganization to save the failing bankrupt New Hope & Ivyland Railroad with its three historic steam locomotives from the scrappers torch. His plan and hard work paid off, and the rail line emerged from bankruptcy on June 30, 1979. He also was the president of the NH&I from late 1973 until November 1985.
To finish out his full time working career, he was a union member of Local 825 Operating Engineers. In December 1985, Jimmy went to work for the United Crane & Shovel Company, located in Kenilworth, N.J., until retiring in 1990. After his retirement, Jimmy on occasion worked part time with his son, JC McHugh, and daughter-in-law, Ann Gillaspy-McHugh, at McHugh Locomotive & Equipment located in Fairless Hills, Pa.
Jimmy enjoyed visiting trolley museums and heritage railroads, along with attending antique truck and vintage construction equipment events, with his son and friends. He was a life member of RTY and donated his tractor and trailers from 1967 to 1985, to transport over 20 trolley cars or pieces of rail equipment to the museum located in Rockhill Furnace, Pa.
Jimmy also was an enthusiast of the 3 foot narrow gauge railroads that where once located throughout Colorado. He especially enjoyed volunteering on projects for History Colorado at the 1884 built Georgetown Loop Railroad. In 2017, Jimmy was bestowed an honor that he was extremely proud of with one of the GLR diesel locomotives being numbered 1934, his birth year, and to have his name placed on the cab.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward P., his mother, Adelaide E., and his brother, Robert C. McHugh.
On the evening of Nov. 27th around 5:15 p.m., the Georgetown Loop Railroad honored Jimmy when the lines first passenger train of that day stopped on the infamous Devils Gate Bridge, 101 foot in height over Clear Creek Canyon. The number 1934 locomotives whistle was blown to salute Jimmy one last time as a tribute to him.
Jimmy was a parishioner of the St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Fairless Hills, Pa. and during the Catholic Mass held at the church on Sunday, Dec. 8, a prayer was said for him.
A celebration of life for Jimmy McHugh is being planned to be held in January 2020.
