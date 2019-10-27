|
|
James C. Reed, Sr., lifelong resident of Bensalem, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 24, 2019. He was 79.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce M. Ezzo Reed. Loving Father of Lynda Murphy (Murph) and James Reed (Lisa). Dear Pop of J.T., Casey, James and Jon. Great Grand Father of Liam Patrick. Brother of Marie and Joy.
Pop loved anything to do outdoors, enjoyed working with his hands, volunteering and helping others. Pop also cherished all of his friends at Calvary Chapel.
Relatives and friends are invited to James' Celebration of Life at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia 13500 Philmont Ave. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, Visitation at 11 a.m. and Wordship at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations in James' memory may be made to Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia.
John F. Givnish of Academy Rd. 215-281-0100
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019