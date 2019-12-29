|
|
James C. Trotter of Langhorne, a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 81.
Jim was the loving and devoted husband of Lorraine M. Foss Trotter.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Patricia Lesher and brother of the late Jack and Charles Trotter and Frank and Donald Lesher.
Jim attended Bensalem High School and graduated from Brown Prep in Philadelphia. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Mediterranean for three years. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Lorraine M. Foss, and together they shared 57 years of marriage.
Jim worked for Standard Press Steel, Columbus Metal Products, and LaFern Sales before retiring in 1998. Following his retirement, he worked for Harrisburg Press and made countless new friends during his time there.
An avid Philly sports fan, Jim especially reveled in the Eagles Super Bowl victory in 2018. He was a former little league coach with the Middletown Athletic Association, a member of the Men of Malvern, and a Boy Scout leader with both Queen of the Universe Church and St. Andrew Catholic Church. Additionally he was past president of the Queen of the Universe Home & School Association and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife, Jim leaves behind his children, Laura McCreesh (Tom) of Ocean, N.J., Mark Trotter of Langhorne, and Matthew Trotter of Langhorne. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Danny McCreesh (Nicole), Alyssa Peters (Greg), and Courtney Robbins, and his great-grandchildren, Hailey, Paityn, and Jaxyn. Jim will also be missed by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanne Repko (Ron), Lois Fries (Buck), Louis Foss (Amy), and a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, PA 19355.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019