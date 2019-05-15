|
|
James Cintani of Yardley passed away peacefully at the Bridges at Warwick in Jamison on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 91.
Jim was born Dec. 14, 1927 to Concetta and Biaggio Cientanni of Ellwood City, Pa. He graduated from Lincoln High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh on a football scholarship. He was drafted into the United States Army and served his country from 1945 until 1947.
The first in his family to attend college, he graduated from Duquesne University in 1951 with a degree in Business.
Jim married Ellen Jean "Chickie" Passante of Ellwood City and they were married for 67 years until her death in 2018. They had five children.
He was employed by the W. R. Grace and Company for 37 years. Jim was transferred from Ellwood City to Yardley in 1965, where he would live and work until his retirement in 1990.
Jim and Ellen enjoyed traveling around the world and vacationing together. They spent many winter months vacationing with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Earl Tyler (Ellwood City) in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Jim liked his many trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City to play poker and black jack. He especially loved fishing with his son and family in Minnesota.
He is survived by four children, Ellen Armes (Michael) of Wrightstown, Pa., William Cintani (Marilyn) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Karen Jefferys (Dean) of Newtown, Pa., and James Cintani of Ellwood City, Pa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; his daughter, Susan Slack; his parents, Concetta and Biaggio; his two brothers, Albert and Louie Cientanni; and his sister, Rose Gottuso.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
To share your fondest memories of Jim, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 15, 2019