|
|
James Coyle Sr. of Feasterville passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. He was 83.
He was the son of the late Marie (Fogarty) and John Coyle.
James is survived by his sons, James Jr., John (Anne), and Robert (Julie); grandchildren, Kate, Kelly, Justin, April Hogg (Robert), Natalie, Chelsea, Robert Jr., and Joseph; great-grandson, Carson Hogg; brother, John "Jack" Coyle (Joan); sister-in-law, Sanka Coyle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Coyle.
James' family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. James will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, James' family has requested donations in his name be made to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Condolences may be sent to James' family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019