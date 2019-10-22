Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Coyle Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Coyle Sr. Obituary
James Coyle Sr. of Feasterville passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. He was 83.

He was the son of the late Marie (Fogarty) and John Coyle.

James is survived by his sons, James Jr., John (Anne), and Robert (Julie); grandchildren, Kate, Kelly, Justin, April Hogg (Robert), Natalie, Chelsea, Robert Jr., and Joseph; great-grandson, Carson Hogg; brother, John "Jack" Coyle (Joan); sister-in-law, Sanka Coyle; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Coyle.

James' family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. James will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, James' family has requested donations in his name be made to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Condolences may be sent to James' family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.