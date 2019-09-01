Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
James David McIlwain Jr. of Levittown died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home. He was 76.

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. McIlwain formerly resided in the Northeast section of the city before moving to Levittown many years ago. James spent his career as a plumber with Local #690 for 30 years until retiring.

He was an avid golfer.

James was the loving father of James David McIlwain III (Megan Wagner), Stephen Joseph McIlwain and Robert Michael McIlwain (Samantha), and the devoted grandfather of Danielle, Darren, Dylan and Aubrie. He will also be missed by his former wife, Sybilla Russo, and three nieces.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James David Sr. and Whilmena, and his sister, Dolores Ross (late Clifford).

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019
