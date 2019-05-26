|
James Duane Decker Jr. of Holland died Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. He was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Duane was the beloved husband for 56 years to H. Jacquelyn "Jackie" Blounts Decker, son of the late James D. and Anna Marie Biemer Decker, and brother of the late Virginia Decker.
Duane was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1954.
He began his career at Philadelphia National Bank at the forefront of computer technology in the banking industry. He did this while attending night school at the University of Pennsylvania. He retired 46 years later as Senior Vice President, having been instrumental to the success of the bank's multiple mergers and acquisitions. He also proudly served in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
Duane had been a resident of Holland since 1966. He looked forward to trips with his wife, Jackie, family ski trips, golfing with friends and was a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder for over 50 years.
He was a faithful and longtime member of St. John United Methodist Church, Ivyland.
In addition to his beloved wife, Jackie, he is survived by his dear children and their spouses, Jim Decker and his wife, Lisa, Jeff Decker and his wife, Anita, and Kristen Eisemann and her husband, William, and his sister, Bettye Smith (late Robert). He is also survived by nine dear grandchildren, Bobby, Joe, Dan, Morgan, Jackie, Sean Maddie, Lizzie and Jeff.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. John United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Road, Ivyland. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 34th and Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 26, 2019