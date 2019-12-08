|
James Edward "Jimmy" Carp passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was a longtime resident of the Milford House of BARC Developmental Services in Quakertown. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, participated in the Special Olympics and was a participant in the Special Teens Project. Jimmy enjoyed dancing and he was also the official score keeper for Neshaminy Little League at Hill Top A.A.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Barbara and Charles Johnson, and his siblings, John "Jack" (Helen), Joseph (Janet), Barbara Wine and Jeff Carp. He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews, countless friends, as well as his loving caretakers, Joe, Tashia, Lawrence and Rodney.
Relatives and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday evening, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. His funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Jimmy's name be made to BARC Developmental Services, 4950 York Rd., Building 1, Buckingham, PA 18912.
