James E. Holwood
James E. Holwood died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. He was 94.

Born in Middletown Township, Pa., the son of the late Francis and Grace (Hellyer) Holwood, Mr. Holwood has been a lifelon g resident of Lower Bucks County and was a member of Saint Ann's Parish in Bristol.

Until his retirement in 1991, Mr. Holwood was a Supervisor with Strick Trailers and Vanco Trailers for many years.

He enjoyed fishing and boating.

Mr. Holwood had proudly served in the US Merchant Marines during World War II.

Beloved husband of the late Helen (Moore) and Lillian (Cochran), Mr. Holwood is the loving father of James F. (Cheryl) Holwood and Harry W. (Linda) Holwood; the devoted grandfather of Paige Holwood, Erin Westerman (Jeff), Michele Holwood and Melanie Webb (Keith); and proud great grandfather of Colt Westerman and Maxwell Nichinson.

Mr. Holwood will also be sadly missed by his sister, Betty Emery (Bill), several nieces and nephews as well as his partner and caregiver Marie Ansbro.

Internment will be at a later date in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
