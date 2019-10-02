Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
856 Euclid Ave.
Warrington, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
856 Euclid Ave.
Warrington, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for James Lyons
James E. Lyons

James E. Lyons Obituary
James "Jim" E. Lyons passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was 75.

Born in Anniston, Ala., James was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (Myers) Lyons, born to the late James O. and Sara A. (Lepping) Lyons Rapp and raised by Sara and the late William E. Rapp.

James attended St. Timothy's grade school in Northeast Philadelphia and graduated from Father Judge High School Class of 1961. He received his BA from LaSalle College in 1971 and MBA from LaSalle College in 1980. He travelled the world as a sales and marketing executive with AT&T and AT&T International. He was an accomplished musician, playing trumpet in high school, ROTC band, and the family room of his Richboro home. He was an avid student of history, especially World War II. He loved cooking and eating Sunday morning breakfast, listening to jazz, and reading books.

James is survived by his loving children; James E. Lyons, Jr. (Paula), Scott W. Lyons (Fern), Kristin Feeney (Mark), and Todd G. Lyons (Laura), as well as his six grandchildren; Chelsea, Christopher, Paige, Michael, Isabella, and Mark Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Roberta Nolan (Francis) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18974. His interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' name may be made to the USO - www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor.

Joseph A. Fuehr III Funeral Home

Richboro, Pa.

www.Fluehr.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 2, 2019
