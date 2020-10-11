1/1
James E. Sarver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Sarver passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 81.

Born in Pittsburgh, Mr. Sarver has been a resident of Fairless Hills for 67 years. He worked for ADT/Tyco Security for 41 years until retiring.

He proudly served his country in the US Air Force.

Mr. Sarver was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where he served as Scout Master for Troop #92 from 1983 until 1990. He was a member of the NHRA.

Beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" (Ennis), he was the loving father of Nancy Sarver, Jane Garbarino (Chuck) and James E. Sarver Jr. (Rebecca) and stepfather of David Schilling (Ann) and the late Denise Offermann (Mike).

He was the grandfather of Ashley, Chaz, Jared, Brandon, Alexis, James III, Tony, Sarah, Emily and Chris and great grandfather of Colin and Adele. He will also be missed by his brothers, Samuel Sarver and Dennis Sarver (Lori) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved