James E. Sarver passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 81.
Born in Pittsburgh, Mr. Sarver has been a resident of Fairless Hills for 67 years. He worked for ADT/Tyco Security for 41 years until retiring.
He proudly served his country in the US Air Force.
Mr. Sarver was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where he served as Scout Master for Troop #92 from 1983 until 1990. He was a member of the NHRA.
Beloved husband of Margaret "Peg" (Ennis), he was the loving father of Nancy Sarver, Jane Garbarino (Chuck) and James E. Sarver Jr. (Rebecca) and stepfather of David Schilling (Ann) and the late Denise Offermann (Mike).
He was the grandfather of Ashley, Chaz, Jared, Brandon, Alexis, James III, Tony, Sarah, Emily and Chris and great grandfather of Colin and Adele. He will also be missed by his brothers, Samuel Sarver and Dennis Sarver (Lori) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.