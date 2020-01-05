|
|
James Edward Newell III passed away at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Dec. 6, 2019. Jim was 62.
He was born at Lower Bucks Hospital in Levittown Pa. on April 11, 1957.
He attended St. Michael the Archangel Elementary School and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He starred in a production of "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" in high school and loved the dramatic outlet. Jim was creative, generous and had a ready smile for everyone he met. He trained as a tile installer and most enjoyed the creative side of the job. He was known for his tile mosaics.
In 1996, Jim returned home to care for his aging parents. He loved to cook and was always preparing favorite foods for his Mom and Dad. Jim was generous to a fault and would give you the shirt off his back. He was a jokester who always had a new joke for every season and reveled in making people laugh.
Preceded in death by his father James Edward Newell, Jr. and his mother Anne Rita Newell, he is survived by his five sisters Theresa Axford, Donna Boxman (Mark), Nancy Yeomans (Don), Deborah Smith (Bob), and Rita Newell, nine nieces and nephews and six grandnieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Surgical ICU team at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital for their compassionate care.
Family and Friends may call Thursday. Jan. 9, 2020, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 137 West Upper Ferry Road, West Trenton, NJ 08628. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11 a.m. Interments will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Blackwell Memorial Home,
21 N Main St, Pennington,
NJ 08534
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020