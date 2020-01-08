Home

James F. Feeney Obituary
James F. Feeney of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was 93.

Born and raised in Avoca, Pa., he served in the U.S. Navy in the radio unit during World War II in Guam. He had been a resident of Levittown since the mid 1950s.

James was a retired employee of U.S. Steel in the accounting department. He was a devoted parishioner for many years at Immaculate Conception Church and then became a part of Queen of the Universe Church in Levittown.

He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Ellen Feeney, and his three siblings.

James will be greatly missed by his loving wife for 58 years, Catherine; his children, Susan Rowson and her husband, Michael, Jane Foden and her husband. Larry, Mollie Allen and her husband. Bill, Patricia Feeney, Laura Mullen and her husband. Scott, Ellen Webb and her husband. Rich, and James Feeney and his wife, Katherine; his 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will also be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where his funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 8, 2020
