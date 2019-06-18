Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
James F. King Sr. Obituary
James F. King Sr. passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 93.

Born in Bristol, the son of the late Sarah (Smoyer) and Clarence King, Mr. King had been a lifelong resident of Bristol Township.

Until his retirement in 1988, he was employed with Warner Concrete Company in Morrisville for 30 years, and later with Francis Moon Supply in Levittown for several years.

Mr. King enjoyed gardening and tinkering around in his barn. He was known for taking long walks throughout the area.

He was the beloved husband of the late Elva, grandfather of the late Elizabeth, and the dear brother of the late Sarah King.

He is survived by his devoted children, James F. King Jr. (Cheryl), Ruthann E. Howland (Charles) and Melissa L. Roberts (Roy), and his grandchildren, Karen, Rachel, Jillian, James, Andrew, Anthony, Rebecca, Jordan and Brandon. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Smith, and brother, Clarence King.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 18, 2019
