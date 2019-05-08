|
James F. Miller Jr. passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Jim was the owner of Miller's Quik Lube on Rt. 413 in Levittown, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Pa.
James was passionate about his business first and foremost, his friends, lifting weights, helping others, animals and his cars.
He was the son of the late Dorothy Pesilillo Miller and James F. Miller Sr.
James is survived by his sister and her husband, Debra and Dan Andrescavage; his brother, Daniel Miller; a niece, Alicia Andrescavage; and nephew, Daniel Andrescavage. He will be dearly missed by so, so many people.
Relatives and friends are invited to join in a celebration of his life from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the , but Jim adored animals so any animal rescue or prevent animal abuse would be appreciated or a cancer , a disease that took his mother and father and so many others that he and the family loved. Thank You.Galzerano Funeral Home,
